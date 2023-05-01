Donna J. Tilley
Donna J. Tilley passed quietly on April 7, 2023, in Flagstaff, AZ. She was surrounded by family who had supported her through a long illness with Parkinson's Disease. She was born in Seward, Nebraska on April 9, 1934 and moved to Southern California with her family at an early age.
Donna was an accomplished vocalist and choir director. She earned a degree in Early Childhood Education at age 40 and became a preschool director. After she retired, she took up quilting and made many quilts for family and others.
She is survived by her husband, George Tilley; three children, Gary Brace of Waynesville, NC, Julia Marlow and husband of Cheyenne, WY, Roger Brrace of Flagstaff, AZ; plus six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Her memorial cervice will be at The Peaks at 10:00 am, May 12. Please make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation in lieu of flowers.
