Donald Miller
0 entries

Donald Miller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donald Miller

On April 16th 2020, Donald Miller passed at age 58. He was born in Phoenix, AZ and moved to Flagstaff,AZ where he became a loved member of the community. He is survived by his mother Betty Miller, Brother Rodney Miller, sister in law Deborah Miller, 4 nephews and 1 niece (all of Scottsdale,AZ), Leah LaValley (partner of 18 years) 4 stepchildren, and 7 step- grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for this summer, after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News