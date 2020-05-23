On April 16th 2020, Donald Miller passed at age 58. He was born in Phoenix, AZ and moved to Flagstaff,AZ where he became a loved member of the community. He is survived by his mother Betty Miller, Brother Rodney Miller, sister in law Deborah Miller, 4 nephews and 1 niece (all of Scottsdale,AZ), Leah LaValley (partner of 18 years) 4 stepchildren, and 7 step- grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for this summer, after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
