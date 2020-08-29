Donald Jones

Our loving father, Donald Charles Jones, age 68, passed away 8/12/2020 in Phoenix, AZ with family at his side due to complications from Valley Fever. He was born 11/29/1951 in Harvey, Illinois and spent his childhood in Hazel Crest, Illinois. He attended Iowa State University and Grace College of the Bible in Omaha. Following he moved to Milwaukee, WI to teach at Heritage Christian School, eventually moving to Flagstaff, AZ to teach at Sonrise Christian school. His career paths led him to Denny's and bus driving for FUSD and NAIPTA. He made friends everywhere he went and will be greatly missed. He loved to cook and to travel and took as many as he could on big, grand adventures.