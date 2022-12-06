 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Dean Riggs

  • 0
Donald Dean Riggs

Dr. Donald Dean Riggs lost his battle with cancer on November 26, 2022 at the age of 89 at his home in Sun City. He was born September 14, 1937 and was preceded in death by his parents Ivan and Mary Riggs and his 6 siblings from Joplin, Missouri. Don enlisted in the US Air Force and served 3 years with the 2nd RSM in Germany.

Don received a BS degree and Masters degree from Pittsburg State University. He received his PHD from Kansas State University. Don taught at the University of Tennessee and Sam Houston State University. Don was a professor of Education at Northern Arizona University and retired Professor Emeritus. Don was a member of the Elks Lodge #499, American Legionand a life member of the VFW.

He was survived by his wife Carol, son Tad (Debbie) Riggs of Flagstaff, son Terry (Leah) Riggs of Phoenix, grandson Austin Riggs of Austin, TX, grandson Andrew Riggs of Gilbert, granddaughter Allison (Bryor) Nittmann of Flagstaff and 4 great grandchildren.

Private services are planned at a later date.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hide your purchases from your Amazon account with these steps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)