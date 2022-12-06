Dr. Donald Dean Riggs lost his battle with cancer on November 26, 2022 at the age of 89 at his home in Sun City. He was born September 14, 1937 and was preceded in death by his parents Ivan and Mary Riggs and his 6 siblings from Joplin, Missouri. Don enlisted in the US Air Force and served 3 years with the 2nd RSM in Germany.

Don received a BS degree and Masters degree from Pittsburg State University. He received his PHD from Kansas State University. Don taught at the University of Tennessee and Sam Houston State University. Don was a professor of Education at Northern Arizona University and retired Professor Emeritus. Don was a member of the Elks Lodge #499, American Legionand a life member of the VFW.

He was survived by his wife Carol, son Tad (Debbie) Riggs of Flagstaff, son Terry (Leah) Riggs of Phoenix, grandson Austin Riggs of Austin, TX, grandson Andrew Riggs of Gilbert, granddaughter Allison (Bryor) Nittmann of Flagstaff and 4 great grandchildren.

Private services are planned at a later date.