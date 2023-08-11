Donald David Dearborn, Jr.

Donald David Dearborn, Jr., our Don - beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at his home in Dewey, AZ on July 5, 2023, after his brave battle with lung cancer. Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, Don was 67 years old at his time of death.

In March of 1973 Don enlisted in the US Air Force. Under the Strategic Air Command (SAC) 390th Missile Inventory Management System (MIMS) he was stationed in Tucson, AZ as a Liquid Fuel Systems Maintenance Specialist for the Titan II Missiles from 1973 through 1976.

Honorably discharged in 1976 as a Sergeant, Don went on to become a self-educated electronic engineer for cable TV systems, a pioneer of the first satellite television systems, an early audio visual and projection television repairman, and to jointly create and operate a longstanding Las Vegas show venue before following his love of big trucks. To pursue his passion for trucks, Don switched careers to become a big-rig tow driver in Las Vegas, expanding his skill for over 16 years.

Don had an adventurous spirit, an infectious grin, and a wry sense of humor. He was imaginative, creative, smart, and proud of his accomplishments though he did never bragged about them. Don was considerate and generous in unusual ways. He once brought a group of five traveling strangers to our home for dinner. The men and women were in their early 30s, about Don's age, and were walking across country in bare feet for a cause that was never quite clear. Tucson's broiling hot weather was unexpected, and the group was trying to stay cool in the shade of a sparse Palo Verde tree. Don asked if they needed a ride, then decided to ask them to dinner.

With the grocery paycheck a few days away, there were only a few potatoes, carrots, onions, and eggs in the house, and four kids to feed along with the five strangers. From Don's point of view our family had more than the strangers. A job, a house, and food even if it was limited. Our family shared fried eggs and potato-carrot soup with five grateful people. The group left the next morning, but their memory stayed in our family's heart for over 40 years.

Don loved his family, cold beer, old movies and actors, music, anything electronic, big trucks, road trips, camping, fishing, and laughter-filled family and friend gatherings.

Don is survived by his mother Carmella Randolph; his brothers: Joe Dearborn and John Dearborn; his sisters: Diedre Tatro and Cookie Dearborn; his wife, Beth Dearborn; his daughters: Jennifer Folk, Sara Shirey, Darla Tombaugh, and Stephanie Travieso; 11 Grandchildren; and 7 Great-Grandchildren.

Don's cremated remains will be interred at the Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, AZ, during a brief Military Ceremony at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 17. The Military Ceremony is open to all who wish to attend and begins promptly at 10:00 AM. Attendees must arrive early.

A Celebration of Life will be held between 11:30 am – 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 17, at the Pavilion in Potato Patch, AZ, following the Military Ceremony. Friends and Family are welcome to attend. RSVP required. Please RSVP with Beth Dearborn at bdearborn3@gmail.com for the Celebration Event and instructions to the Pavilion.

Don lived Life on his own terms and left a legacy that will not be forgotten! May he Rest in Peace!

Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family. For questions please contact us at (928)445-2221.