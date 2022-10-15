Donald Boyd Walters Jr., 65, passed away October 8, 2022 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Don was born September 12th 1957 in Prescott, Arizona, the son of Donald Boyd Walters Sr. and Hortense Cotten (Walker). Don was a long time resident of Flagstaff. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Boyd Walters Sr., and Hortense Cotten; granddaughter McKenna Walters; nephews Ramsay And Devan Russell and niece, Alexcis Halstead. He is survived by his wife of 40 years; Marci Walters, his three children ; Brandon Poggi; Jarod and Cierra Walters, his nephew Rudy Jaime and in laws; Sharon and Les Huff and Anne Russell. He is also survived by his three siblings; Randy, Cynthia and Cheri Walters. He has four grandchildren; Keagan Rhoda, Evelyn, Guy, and Jadyn Poggi.

Don had over 45 years of business experience in construction, development, and other contracting related areas. He owned his own development and contracting company for over 15 years. Don is a native northern Arizonan whose family's direct ancestry can be traced back to Arizona's pioneering families who have been in Northern Arizona continuously since the early 1860's.

Don was a chairman and commissioner of Flagstaff Planning and Zoning, president of NAHB, on advisory board for ECONA, and many other positions held in the community as a public servant.

Don's education included attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona where he majored in Aeronautical Science with a minor in Engineering.

Don was an avid hunter and pilot. He did so much for so many. His life contributions are seen all over the Flagstaff community. Don was a mentor to countless individuals throughout his life. He cherished time with family and friends and he knew no strangers. Don will be truly missed be everyone who knew him.

His services will be held at the Trinity Heights Methodist Church in Flagstaff, Arizona on October 22nd at 2pm.