Donald Bigley

Donald Lee Bigley, 90, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Don was born in Upland, California late on January 1, 1930. He celebrated his birthday on January 2 for many years until he applied for Social Security benefits at age 65. He obtained his birth certificate and found out he was born baby boy Bigley and his birthdate was January 1, 1930. His stepmother Grace had to go to the Social Security office with Don to swear that his real name was Donald Lee Bigley and that was the name he had all his life and his birth certificate was corrected. Don was raised by his parents Lee and Stella Bigley, his mother passed at his age of 9 years old. Don attended school in Upland and college and obtained an electrical degree. Don worked for his father, who owned a grocery store in Upland, CA for many years. In 1950 he married Frances R. Moore and they had identical twin girls Donna and Dinah in 1951. Divorced in 1958 he married in 1959 Leda I. Haubold and shared almost 61 years of marriage with Leda. Don continued working at union grocery stores for many years until he moved to LA Habra, CA he started working for Lay's Potato Chips as a salesman. With his sales experience he grew his route that when he left to move to Flagstaff, AZ in 1969, the route required 3 individuals to manage. After his move to Flagstaff, AZ he worked as a car salesman, then started a Tom's Snacks truck route serving the Navajo Indian Reservations. He also worked in an electrical shop repairing radios and TV's and then ultimately leading to fulfilling his passion of photography, he and Leda opened Four Seasons Color Lab. He opened and later closed another store in Sedona, AZ. During that time, he built his own home on Paintbrush Lane. Don loved the Flagstaff community, and people. He enjoyed camping, traveling owning an RV, bird watching and the Diamond Backs baseball team. USC was his passion and his 3 favorite football teams were USC, USC, and USC. As a hobby, Don loved working on his 1.0 scale model trains. He loved his family and his church friends. He served as Elder at his church. Don is survived by Leda, his wife of 61 years, his daughters Donna Green and Dinah Morris. He has many grandchildren from his daughter Dinah provided 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Due to the Covid 19, please send cards to Leda Bigley, c/o Haven Health of Camp Verde, 86 W Salt Mine Rd., Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Please include a bible verse that you and Don shared.