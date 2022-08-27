Donald B. Georgia, 81, of Green Valley, Arizona passed away July 20th, 2022, at home. He was born January 27th, 1941, in Barton, New York to Wilbur and Carol Georgia. Don grew up attended high school in Owego, New York. He joined the Navy and served from 1959-1963.

After the military, he moved to Phoenix where he met and married Sally Wall in 1972 and started his own air conditioning business. They moved to Flagstaff, AZ and he worked for NAU as their HVAC Supervisor from 1979 until retirement in 2001.

Don moved to Glen Allen, Missouri in 2001 and married Charlotte Seabaugh in 2003. Don was a kind and gentle soul. He loved his family so much and would be honored at the outpouring of love and sympathy for his loved ones he has left behind.

Don is survived by wife Charlotte; children, Debbie Georgia (Mike) Stegmeir, Kim (Bryan) Drye, and Ronnie Wall, Jeff Wall and Donnie Georgia; 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marcy (Grace) Georgia, Bill (Karen) Georgia, Michael Georgia, and Suki Georgia-Soltis as well as numerous extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sally Georgia in 1997, son, Glenn Wall, and brother, Kevin Georgia.

Memorial service with military honors will be September 17th from 12- 2:00 pm at Sahuarita Lake, South Pavilion #2, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd., Sahuarita, AZ 85629