Don Johnson Neff

January 5, 1930 – March 21, 2020 of natural causes

Don was born in Marionville Missouri, the second child of Johnson Neff and Gladys Fraizer Neff. Months later the family left the farming life after Johnson joined the US Biological Survey, later the Fish and Wildlife Service. Don grew up in Sacramento and Denver, spending a couple of summers on the farm with his beloved grandfather. Most of his stories of youth were of chafing at city life, while his father roamed the West at work on the problems of wildlife and agriculture. Then came Boy Scouting, and with his father as scoutmaster he was off to the woods, and never came all the way back.

Don followed his father into wildlife biology, attending Oregon State College on an NROTC scholarship. While in college he joined the OSC Mountain Club, climbed and skiied in the Cascades, and met Jeanne Cortright. They married in 1951, during his four years of military service.

After graduation he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the US Marine Corps, serving in Korea. After his discharge Don returned to college on the GI Bill, pursuing a Master's at Colorado State College in Fort Collins, where their first son was born, and then a Doctorate at Oregon State College, where their second son was born.