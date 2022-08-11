Don Daly Proud American and loving family man

It is with extreme sadness we announce that our hero's work is done here. On August 5, 2022, Don Daly received his call home while surrounded by family, after a short courageous battle with cancer.

Don was born on November 11th, 1945 in Phoenix, AZ, the oldest of 4 children, they moved to TX before settling down in Cortez, CO. He served proudly in the 82nd Airborne 3rd Brigade as a Mortarman. Paratroopers never die, they just slip away, Utrinque paratus.

Our hero was many things throughout his life: a bull rider, paratrooper, boxer, truck driver, businessman and entrepreneur, but his greatest passions were his faith and Family. At a rodeo in 1976 he met the love of his life whom he adored, Sabra, they have spent the last 45 years happily married and enjoying a beautiful life together. If you asked Don what his greatest accomplishment was, he would have said it was his family. He was a true Renaissance man - Someone who appreciated life and exemplified kindness and generosity. Don spent most of his life thinking of others.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Denver and Florence Daly.

He is survived by his beloved wife Sabra and their two children, Harold Daly, Martha Christenson and husband Sam. His grandsons, Eli Daly, Nate Daly, Logan Daly, Joey Murphy, and his bonus granddaughter Julia Sisson. His Brother Larry Daly and wife Terry, His sisters Judy Griffith and Sue Koppenhafer. As well as numerous extended families. All of whom he cherished.

Funeral service will be held 10am, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Norvel Owens Mortuary. Interment with military Honors will follow at Citizens Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared with family directly or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com