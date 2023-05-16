Dolores Fritz Morefield

Dolores Fritz Morefield, 88, entered into eternal life after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Dolores passed away at The Peaks Pearl Memory Care in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Born in Ohio, she moved with her family of 10 to Phoenix, where her father built a home. Dolores met the love of her life Dennis, in Phoenix where he was stationed at the Litchfield Park Naval Air Station, currently Phoenix Goodyear Airport. The two would marry on February 18, 1951. They would live briefly in San Francisco where he was stationed, then return to the Phoenix area with their first-born child. Three more children would follow. The family moved to Flagstaff in 1966 and they loved it there. The children loved the big snowstorm that came soon after as well as exploring the woods near their home. They joined Mountain View Church and remained lifetime members.

Dolores dearly loved babies and treasured her grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as the foster babies she took care of. She was happiest being a homemaker, mother and grandmother, cleaning her house and working on her yard. She was a very giving and loving person and especially enjoyed buying Christmas presents for her family since she had few as a child growing up in the years after the Great Depression. She also was a great dog lover and some of her happiest times at the Peaks Pearl home were at Puppy Time, holding the little dogs.

Dolores is survived by her children Laura (Denny), Tom (Karen), David (Linda), and Dan, her grandchildren, Jeff (Amanda), Zelle, Stephanie, Paul (Erica), Joe, and five great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held for family at Citizen's Cemetery and a family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A special thanks for the loving kindness and exceptional care given by all the staff at The Peaks Pearl Memory Care, and Compassus Hospice. Thanks to Pastor Nathaniel Bradford of Mountain View Church for all the love he has shown to our family.