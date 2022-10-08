Dirk Cashman, 58, was born in Chicago, IL and passed away on September 9, 2022 at home in Flagstaff, AZ. He enjoyed showing horses and sailing growing up in Wisconsin. As an adult his interests shifted to alpine skiing, water skiing, parachuting, motorcycles, and hunting. He loved being out in the woods. Dirk leaves behind his loving wife, daughter, future son-in-law, parents, siblings, in-laws, many nieces and nephews, their children, and some very good friends. A private Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Arizona Game and Fish Department – Send Water Project, 5000 W. Carefree Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85086 or visit sendwater.org.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.