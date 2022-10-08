 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dirk Cashman, 58, was born in Chicago, IL and passed away on September 9, 2022 at home in Flagstaff, AZ. He enjoyed showing horses and sailing growing up in Wisconsin. As an adult his interests shifted to alpine skiing, water skiing, parachuting, motorcycles, and hunting. He loved being out in the woods. Dirk leaves behind his loving wife, daughter, future son-in-law, parents, siblings, in-laws, many nieces and nephews, their children, and some very good friends. A private Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Arizona Game and Fish Department – Send Water Project, 5000 W. Carefree Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85086 or visit sendwater.org.

