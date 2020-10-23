Derek Hardy

It is with great sadness that the family of Derek Oliver Hardy (affectionately known as Derky) announce his passing on August 15, 2020 in Ft. Collins, Colorado, where he was living. He was the devoted father of two sons, Talyn Oliver Hardy, 21 and Tyvan Andrew Hardy, 18, and a stepfather to Trevyr Bourguet and Kleighrayne (Chris) Piasecki. Derek will be lovingly remembered by his parents Warren (Tuli) Hardy, Becky (Craig) Ririe and his siblings Nathan (Kitty) Hardy, Brian (Allison) Hardy, Amber Hardy, and Kristen (Steve) Rogers and also his step siblings Seth (Candice) Ririe, Theron (Marla) Ririe, Paige (Joe) Nemrow, Kendall (Jeremy) Heineke. Derek had a large, loving family of Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews galore.

Derek's charismatic personality could fill a room and entertain us with his adventures from his travels to Alaska, Massachusetts, New Orleans, Mexico and California. We loved to listen to him sing and play the guitar and harmonica. He had so many gifts, especially with paint, pencil and wood. A Master carpenter and artist.

Derek lived life with honesty and authenticity and was a seeker of truth and lived by that creed. He was a beautifully complex man who had a great intellect and taught us many lessons. Derek was loved by all and with his passing comes great sorrow for all who knew him. Until we meet again, Derky. We love you.

A celebration of his life will be held November 1, 2020, outside at the Chapel of the Holy Dove, 20 miles north of Flagstaff on highway 180. Immediate family will gather at 1:30 and friends and family at 2:30.