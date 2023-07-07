Dennis Michael Van Ert

SEDONA - Dennis Michael Van Ert, 66, of Sedona, Arizona, passed away on July 1, 2023. Born on April 24, 1957, in Norfolk, Nebraska, Dennis was a hardworking and friendly individual who will be deeply missed by his loved ones.

Dennis was a 1975 graduate of Coconino High School. Later he served in the United States Navy for 4 years on the USS Enterprise. As a true Trekkie, he enjoyed that association. Following his service, Dennis returned to Flagstaff, Arizona and spent many years living and working in his favorite place. Dennis was also an avid Beatles fan, and he enjoyed watching NASCAR and making occasional trips to the casino.

Dennis is survived by his brother, Jerome Van Ert, and his sisters, Karen Van Ert, and Elaine (Dennis) Silashki, three nephews, three nieces, a great niece and three great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margie Ann and Ervin Van Ert, and his brother Richard Van Ert.

Dennis will be remembered for his dedication, friendly nature, booming voice, spirited debates, and love of family. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

You can honor Dennis' memory by signing up to be an organ donor or with a memorial gift to the American Diabetes Association.