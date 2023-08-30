Dennis Kelly

Dennis Kelly passed away August 22, 2023 at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona after a progressive battle with interstitial lung disease. Dennis was born in Safford, Arizona in 1953 and came to Flagstaff when he was three years old.

Flagstaff was a small town at that time and Dennis loved all the adventures and freedom it had to offer. He enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, Boy Scouts and church activities, hunting and fishing, skiing at Lake Powell and Snowbowl, and being with his childhood friends. He attended Marshall and Sechrist elementary schools, Flagstaff Junior High, graduated from Flagstaff High School, and attended Brigham Young University.

At age 19 he served a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Montana/Wyoming Mission. Having grown up in Flagstaff, he loved being in a location with similar surrounding of mountains and national parks.

Dennis again attended BYU after his mission and married Holly Rogers in the Salt Lake Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah. The couple returned to Flagstaff and Dennis began his career in real estate, working most of 48 years in commercial real estate with Coldwell Banker Commercial/NARICO, Colliers International, and most recently, as principal and designated broker with Kelly & Call Commercial.

Throughout his adult life Dennis was very involved with the Boy Scouts and Young Men's organization of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also served as a bishop for the church in the Northern Arizona University student ward. Dennis enjoyed working with youth and young adults; and especially sharing his love of outdoor activities on the mountains and in the canyons of Northern Arizona.

The Colorado Plateau was his playground and he was always bringing along friends and family on his next great adventure in the backcountry. He hiked the Grand Canyon often and completed a Rim to Rim to Rim Trans Canyon hike as a leader of a group of Boy Scout/Young Men. He always cheered on his companions and gave them confidence to overcome any obstacles they might face along the way.

He was a terrific downhill skier and skiing was a favorite family activity. As his sons, and later his grandchildren came along, they all cut their teeth at Snowbowl and on the Telluride trails.

Dennis was an avid long distance trail runner and often began his mornings at 4:30 a.m. with a thirteen mile run on the Peaks or Shultz Pass before going into work. He enjoyed running with his sons and friends, and along with them he completed several Imogene Pass Runs from Ouray to Telluride. As his disease progressed the endurance race was to continue to accomplish all he could with his family and career. A quote from Eric Liddell (Chariots of Fire) is a good summation of Dennis' life:

"And where does the power come from, to see the race to its end? From within. Jesus said, "Behold, the Kingdom of God is within you. If with all your hearts, you truly seek me, you shall ever surely find me." If you commit yourself to the love of Christ, then that is how you run a straight race."

Dennis is survived by his wife Holly, four sons: Jeffrey (Jamelle Pierson), Stewart (Michelle Johansen), Scott, Samuel (Holly Griffith), and seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints charities at https://donate.churchofjesuschrist.org/contribute