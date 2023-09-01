Dennis Hugh Eckiwaudah Jr.

FLAGSTAFF - Dennis Hugh Eckiwaudah Jr., 62, ascended to the kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, August 23, holding the hand of his beloved wife of 41 years. His family was at his side to comfort him and remind him of all the joy they shared and cherished.

Dennis was born on August 18 in Lawton, OK, and grew up playing many sports with his best friend and brother in Cyril, OK. He spent many summers with his beloved grandparents and cousins in Geronimo, OK. He graduated from Cyril High School and attended Haskell Jr Indian college ('82) where he met and married the love of his life before joining the US Marine Corps. In recognition of his dedication and service to our country, Dennis was honorably discharged and has since been memorialized as a Comanche Warrior at the Comanche Nation Complex. Dennis moved with his wife and two children to Flagstaff, AZ, where he became an Associate at W.L. Gore for 25 years. He was proud of his accomplishments and the friends he made while manufacturing Tetra-Etch, Cast Liner, Extrusion, Stent Winding and Septal Occluder products.

Throughout his life, he shared his love of football, basketball, baseball, and softball with family and friends, as a teammate, coach, and spectator. Dennis excelled in athletics and was even recognized by Cyril locals as the inventor of headball!

In addition to sports, Dennis enjoyed Friday nights, taking his sweetheart dancing, rocking out to Led Zeppelin, ACDC, and tuning in to hear the latest music hits. Neighbors could often find him grilling out in his front yard watching the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Oklahoma University (OU) sporting events. Many could find him playing keno or video poker at Twin Arrows or catching a movie at Harkins with family, always wearing a USMC polo shirt.

Dennis went by many names: Running Hummer, Chief, Big D, Coach, John Wayne, Stick and Billy Jack to name a few. Later in life, he adapted to the name, "Papa" when his granddaughters were born, and they became his whole world. He was their best friend, teaching them how to ride bikes, play softball, and just having fun in a new pastime, 'carrots'.

Many will recall his memorable catch phrases: "Outstanding", "Same thing", and "I'm not really a sidewalk kinda guy". Those who knew him are sure to remember one of his stories or jokes, as he was blessed with the gift of gab. Whenever Dennis told a story, it was accompanied with a deep charming laugh to be shared by all.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Lynette (Lomayesva); son, Alan; daughter, Stephanie (Kurt Montanye); and grand-daughters, Regina and Emma; and sister, Natalie Eckiwaudah of Cyril, OK.

He is preceded in death by his brother David; father, Dennis Sr.; mother, Gloria Marie (Simmons).

A viewing service will be on Wednesday, September 6 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Norvel Owens Mortuary.

Funeral will be hosted at Christ Church of Flagstaff (CCOF) on Thursday, September 7, starting at 11:00 AM, followed by procession to Citizens Cemetery at 12:00 PM with Military Honors at 12:30 PM.

A celebration of life reception will be hosted at CCOF from 1:00 – 4:00 PM following burial.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to toysfortots.org to honor Dennis' military service and love for children.