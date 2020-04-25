Delphia Johnson, 86, of Flagstaff, AZ, formerly of Argyle, MN, died April 5th, 2020.
Delphia Marie Pearson was born on May 27th, 1933 in Warren, MN, the daughter of Emil and Alma (Rud) Pearson. She was raised in Vega Township, MN. After graduating from Warren High School in 1951, she completed Teacher's Training at Thief River Falls and later continued her education at Moorhead State University. She developed a strong bond and stayed in touch with many of the women she met in Teacher's Training 70 years ago.
While teaching in a one-room school house in Foldahl Township, she met Franklin Johnson, a son of the family who was hosting her. Delphia went on to teach in Metlakatla, Alaska before marrying Franklin on December 23rd, 1957.
Delphia taught grade school for many years. By the time she retired from Argyle School, she had had the joy of teaching children of former students. She also took delight in seeing former students as grown adults contributing to society.
Both Delphia and Franklin had an adventurous spirit. They created many memories while traveling and visiting family throughout the lower 48, Canada and Alaska. They lived in Idaho, California and Arizona before returning to rural Argyle, MN and building their house across the street from the one-room schoolhouse Delphia taught in so long ago. Following their retirement, they moved between MN and AZ, often detouring to visit interesting places along the way.
After their return to Minnesota, Frank and Delphia became members of the Alma Free Lutheran Church. Franklin died on October 9th, 2012 and Delphia spent her last years primarily in Flagstaff, AZ, near her sons and their families. Her last months were blessed by many friends and caregivers while staying at the Peaks Senior Living community and Northland Hospice of Flagstaff.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Janlyn Gosse of Duluth, MN, Mitchell (Aloha) Johnson of Glendale, AZ and Wendell (Jennifer) Johnson of Flagstaff, AZ; six grandchildren, Susan (Zach) Lein, Shaun Gosse, Matthew Johnson, Rae (Daniel) Stephani, Carly Johnson and Andrew Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Rachael and John Lein; brother, Clayton (Zona) Pearson of East Grand Forks, MN; brother-in-law, Rodney Efterfield of Spanaway, WA; sister-in-law Betty Johnson; sister-in-law Darlene Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Franklin; infant daughter, Celeste; sister, Marlys Efterfield; and many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law.
