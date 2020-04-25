× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Delphia Johnson, 86, of Flagstaff, AZ, formerly of Argyle, MN, died April 5th, 2020.

Delphia Marie Pearson was born on May 27th, 1933 in Warren, MN, the daughter of Emil and Alma (Rud) Pearson. She was raised in Vega Township, MN. After graduating from Warren High School in 1951, she completed Teacher's Training at Thief River Falls and later continued her education at Moorhead State University. She developed a strong bond and stayed in touch with many of the women she met in Teacher's Training 70 years ago.

While teaching in a one-room school house in Foldahl Township, she met Franklin Johnson, a son of the family who was hosting her. Delphia went on to teach in Metlakatla, Alaska before marrying Franklin on December 23rd, 1957.

Delphia taught grade school for many years. By the time she retired from Argyle School, she had had the joy of teaching children of former students. She also took delight in seeing former students as grown adults contributing to society.