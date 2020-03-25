Debra Irvin

Debra Fay England Irvin left us on Monday, March 16, 2020, surrounded by the people who brought her the most joy in life.
Of all of her joys, none were more precious to Debbie than her twins, Tabitha Tatum of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Toby Deibel of Bakersfield, California. She is also survived by her soulmate and husband, Scott Irvin of Bakersfield, California; her adoring father, Darle Stottlemyre of Flagstaff, AZ, siblings Dean & Cherri Stottlemyre and Denise McAnally; and a wealth of cherished family and friends. In death, Debbie is reunited with her beloved mother and hero, Leona Stottlemyre, as well as her dear brother, David Stottlemyre.
Debbie had a way of putting her own touch on everything, bringing joy to every soul she met. She added spunk to every joke she told, color to every birthday card she wrote, and authenticity to every kind gesture she made.
She was a fighter, pushing through two kidney transplants, numerous surgeries, and other health challenges with a smile on her face. Her commitment to enjoying life in the moment and her faith in Jesus kept her life full and her determination strong until the end.
Family is invited to attend a viewing at 12:30p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Norvel Owens Mortuary in Flagstaff, Arizona with a service at 2p.m. A graveside service will immediately follow at Citizens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers sent to the family, consider making a donation in Debbie's name to one of her favorite charities: National Kidney Foundation, Make-A-Wish, or Yell & Tell. Memories and condolences can be shared with family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
