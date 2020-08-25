Deborah Miller-Ferreira

Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Deborah J Miller-Ferreira joined her parents and sister in heaven on August 11, 2020. Her warm and loving smile will be missed by her husband Ron Lessor, brother Dave (Lisa) Miller, daughter Tiffany Trout, son Joe Koval and grandchildren Skylar and Austin Trout, as well as many friends.