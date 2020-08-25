 Skip to main content
Deborah Miller-Ferreira
Deborah J Miller-Ferreira joined her parents and sister in heaven on August 11, 2020. Her warm and loving smile will be missed by her husband Ron Lessor, brother Dave (Lisa) Miller, daughter Tiffany Trout, son Joe Koval and grandchildren Skylar and Austin Trout, as well as many friends.

