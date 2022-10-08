Deborah Lynn McCurdy, passed away peacefully September 24, 2022 at home in Flagstaff, AZ.

She was born March 29, 1959 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Donald William West and Marion May Glass.

Deborah retired from retail in December 2021.

She loved being a mother and grandmother. Debbie was affectionate about her pets and wildlife in general. Hobbies consisted of putting puzzles together, reading and growing her flowers and vegetables.

Debbie is survived by her husband, William David McCurdy; daughter, Rebecca Lynn McCurdy; grandson, Tegan Gallagher McCurdy; siblings, Faith (Michael) West of Greer, SC, John (Janet) West of Lakeland, FL, Kathleen West of Green Bay, WI, Joan (Kevin) Young of Sodus Point, NY; Joan Szalacinski of Greenfield, WI and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

