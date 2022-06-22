DeAnn Carol Taube, 57, passed away on June 3rd, 2022. Ann as she liked to be called had a contagious laugh and smile that could light up a room. She was born on December 29th, 1964 in Goulding's, Utah. Ann lived in Snowflake, Arizona with her fiancé Chris, who have been together for 16 years. They together enjoyed the small town life of going camping, tending to their garden and enjoying beautiful sunsets. Ann was a hard worker who flourished in many jobs throughout her life. Most recently Ann was a merchandiser for 15 years, making connections with people along the way. She was a social butterfly with a spunky personality. Ann is survived by her daughter, Carissa, mother, Bertha, sister's, Kim and Teri and brother Ken. She is also survived by her fiancé Chris. She will be greatly missed, but we know we shall reunite with her once again in the afterlife. May all the blessings be upon her.