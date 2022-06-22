DeAnn Carol Taube, 57, passed away on June 3rd, 2022. Ann as she liked to be called had a contagious laugh and smile that could light up a room. She was born on December 29th, 1964 in Goulding's, Utah. Ann lived in Snowflake, Arizona with her fiancé Chris, who have been together for 16 years. They together enjoyed the small town life of going camping, tending to their garden and enjoying beautiful sunsets. Ann was a hard worker who flourished in many jobs throughout her life. Most recently Ann was a merchandiser for 15 years, making connections with people along the way. She was a social butterfly with a spunky personality. Ann is survived by her daughter, Carissa, mother, Bertha, sister's, Kim and Teri and brother Ken. She is also survived by her fiancé Chris. She will be greatly missed, but we know we shall reunite with her once again in the afterlife. May all the blessings be upon her.
A Celebration of Life for DeAnn Taube will be held on Saturday June 25, 2022 from 12pm-2pm. Located at Velda Rose Gardens Community Center 5555 E. Aspen Ave. Mesa, AZ 85206
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.