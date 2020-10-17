If life was measured in acts of faith, hope, and love, Dean Pickett's time on this earth would reflect far more than 71 years.

Following a traumatic brain injury sustained in a tragic accident, Dean Pickett died peacefully on October 13, 2020 at Swedish Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. His death brings to close a life defined by Christ-like service and love.

While his life was full of many accomplishments, his greatest source of pride and joy was his family. He met the love of his life, Cindy (Wayne) Pickett during college. They married in 1971 and spent the next 49 years loving one another, their family, and their community. Dean was an incredibly supportive husband to Cindy and treated her like a queen. They have two children, Amy who serves as a clinical therapist, and Greg who is a pastor. Given Dean's example of servant-leadership, it's no surprise that his children both went into helping professions. He delighted in his grandchildren and passed along his legacy of love and caring to them as well.