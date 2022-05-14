Dean Joseph Gale passed suddenly into eternal life surrounded by the loving presence of his wife, Jennifer, daughters Megan, and Hannah, son, Michael, and sisters Denise and Donna, in Flagstaff, Arizona, on May 7th, 2022. "Deano" was born April 19th, 1958, in Montebello, California, to Morris and Rose Gale, the youngest of four children. He inherited his father Mo's entrepreneurial spirit, and mother "Rosie's" friendly and generous heart. Deano held many occupations throughout his life including antique and furniture store owner, restaurant, bar manager, and car dealer. But his lifelong passion was that of loving husband, devoted father, and lifelong friend to all. Deano had a rare and clever wit and boundless compassion that transformed the lives of everyone he encountered.

Deano is survived by his adoring wife, Jennifer, his creative daughters Megan and Hannah (Brandon), his brilliant son, Michael, and devoted sisters Denise Gaines, and Donna Gale. His friends that were family are too numerous to name. He is preceded in death by his father Morris, mother Rose, and brother Daniel.

Services for Deano Gale will be held on Monday, May 16th, 2022, with Visitation beginning at 9:15 am, followed by Rosary and Eulogy at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral Mass beginning at 10:30 at San Francisco De Asis Parish Church. Interment will conclude services at Citizens Cemetery, Flagstaff, Arizona. All are welcome.

