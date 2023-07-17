David William Hoffman

David William Hoffman passed away peacefully at home in his sleep.

Dave is survived by his father, William Charles Hoffman, girlfriend Luzviminda Rivero Bradley, siblings Cynthia Louise Rechelluul-Grossman, (John); James Stuart Hoffman (Terry); Robert Charles Hoffman, Joanie James (Rick); Katherine Ann Stuart (Ken) as well as nephew and nieces Jason Rechelluul, (Nimsi); Ria Marin, (Raul); Rachel Jasmer (Gabe), and several grand nephews and nieces.

Dave was born in Long Beach, California, to William C. and Meriann K. Hoffman. He was a dear friend, son, and brother, always ready with something witty to bring someone a smile.

He was an Eagle Scout, an expert skydiver, sailor, scuba diver, and a missionary to Honduras, Moscow, Mexico, and the Philippines.

Dave graduated from Apple Valley High School in June 1980; Victor Valley College in June 1982 (AS, Biology); Northern Arizona University in May 1992 (BS Microbiology, Computer Science minor). He was a Delta Chi fraternity brother.He worked for Catalina Express, W.L. Gore, and part-time at Arizona Snowbowl. Dave always did everything wholeheartedly, benefitting others and glorifying Jesus. He will be greatly missed by all blessed to know him.

A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Resurrection, 740 W. University Heights Dr. South, Flagstaff, Arizona, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, immediately followed by a finger-food reception.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dave's favorite charity, FaithWorks, at faithworks4us.org or P.O. Box 2757, Flagstaff, AZ 86003-2757