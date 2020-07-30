David Bullmore

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David L Bullmore, age 70, passed quietly into Gods arms on July 6, 2020 along with his beloved puppy Maria.

He was born on March 21, 1950 in Phoenix, AZ. He and his puppy succumbed to COVID 19. David graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1968. He served 6 years in the Navy at the end of the Vietnam War.

He was loved and respected by those around him as he was very giving to them.

He is preceded in death by Parents Mary and Bill Bullmore, 2 brothers Chuck and Donnie and sister Becky.

He is survived by brothers Jim(Susie),Joe(Joan) and sister Carol(Kelley)Haws and many nieces and nephews.

Private family services held at the family plot in Flagstaff Citizens Cemetery.

