Darrell Huber

Darrell D. Huber of Flagstaff, AZ, passed away on November 21st, 2022, after a brief illness at Flagstaff Medical Center. Darrell was born on January 28, 1936 in Hays, Kansas to parents Oscar and Wilma of Ellis, KS. Upon graduating from high school in 1954 from Hutchinson High School, Darrell went on to study Geology at Kansas State University and attained his Master's degree. Darrell met and wed Ann Stagg in 1958 in Hutchinson, KS and enjoyed 64 years of marriage with her. From his youth until later life, Darrell filled his spare time tinkering with cars. First, participating in the earliest drag racing events, and later building hot rods and street rods, including his beloved 1936 Ford Tudor Sedan, which he owned for 45 years. After retiring in 1997 and moving to Flagstaff, he enjoyed studying the geology of the American southwest, and the history and culture of the local indigenous peoples. Darrell is survived by his loving wife Ann, children Alan (and his wife Kim), Steven, and Julie. His sisters, Marilyn and Arlene, grandchildren Cody and Ashlee, and great-granddaughter Avery.