Dara Zimmerman-Simpson

Dara was was a Flagstaff local and Business owner for 30+ years. She could be seen hanging out around her salon London Underground mingling and enjoying life. She was generous, thoughtful and caring for all the types of people that can be found Downtown. She is survived and Loved by her son Levi, His wife Nicole and Grandson Landon. She will be dearly missed by her husband Jerry, Dog Billy and Cats, Mr. Benjamin and Ruby Noodle. She passed peacefully in her sleep. As of now there will be no service but positive thoughts and light are appreciated.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.