Dara Zimmerman-Simpson
Dara was was a Flagstaff local and Business owner for 30+ years. She could be seen hanging out around her salon London Underground mingling and enjoying life. She was generous, thoughtful and caring for all the types of people that can be found Downtown. She is survived and Loved by her son Levi, His wife Nicole and Grandson Landon. She will be dearly missed by her husband Jerry, Dog Billy and Cats, Mr. Benjamin and Ruby Noodle. She passed peacefully in her sleep. As of now there will be no service but positive thoughts and light are appreciated.

