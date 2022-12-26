Danny K. Blackgoat passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the age of seventy. He was born in Dinnebeto, AZ and grew up in the Big Mountain area. He attended Northern Arizona University (NAU) in Flagstaff, AZ completing his bachelor's degree. Danny began his career in the Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) as a counselor at Flagstaff High School. After a few years he transitioned to teaching the Diné language, acting on his deep commitment to preserving the Navajo language which he saw as fundamental to the traditional Diné cultural and spiritual practices. Over the course of his career, he taught and mentored several generations of students at NAU, Coconino Community College, Dineh College and at the Pinon School. He was an active member of the Circle of Youth and Elders for many years. Danny will be remembered for his devotion to family, his dedication to teaching, his efforts to stop coal mining, and to prevent forced relocation under PL-93-531. He loved to travel, meet people, and share his culture. Danny had a generous heart and was a distinctive figure of a man. He was always available to help others and to listen. He exemplified determination, integrity, personal independence, and resilience. He was dedicated to preserving his family home and assisting the elders on the land. Danny treasured families, stories, and sharing experiences. He was a generous and charismatic presence that will be missed by many. Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Hosteen Benny Blackgoat and Roberta Dinehyazzie; his brother, Harry Blackgoat; his sister, Betty Sargent; and his son, Benjamin James Blackgoat. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Blackgoat; children, Amanda Blackgoat (Kwame), Brandon Blackgoat (Rene), Kyla Blackgoat, and Mackenzie Blackgoat; his grandchildren, Micaela, Morgan, Elijah, Piper, Cooper, and Benjamin; his sisters, Vicki Blackgoat (Don), Bessie Manygoats (Roy), Sheilah Keith (Chuck). Danny's family and friends will gather for a viewing at Greer's Mortuary December 27, 2022, 316 W. 2 nd St. Winslow, AZ 86047 from 11:00am-1pm; a memorial service will follow at First Baptist Church, 411 N. Warren Avenue, Winslow, AZ 86047, at 2pm. The memorial service will be followed by a reception in the First Baptist Church Auditorium from 3:00pm-5pm. In lieu of flowers, there will be a donation table set up at the reception for those who attend. For those who cannot attend and wish to give can do so via Zelle: dezbah.blckgt@gmail.com or via Venmo: @dezbah-palmer.