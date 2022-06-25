Daniel Webster Dahl passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on May 16, 2022.

There will a celebration of life for Dan on Thursday, July 7th, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Christ's Church of Flagstaff; 3475 E. Soliere Ave. Flagstaff, AZ 86004. To share memories, leave condolences and view full obituary go to www.norvelowensmortuary.com