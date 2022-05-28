Daniel Webster Dahl passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on May 16, 2022, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Dan was born on February 13, 1948 in Duluth, Minnesota. Dan had attended schools in Minnesota, Colorado, and Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa. He served his community for 49 years as a Doctor of Chiropractic. He had also proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war.

Dan had enjoyed hunting, fishing, snow skiing and playing tennis. But today, the activity that brought him the greatest joy, was golf. He was a kind and gentle person who was always lending a helping hand with a smile. Family and friends will miss him greatly.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Christine Dahl; Brothers Robert Dahl (Jean), Ronald Dahl (Judy); Sister Jean Faber (Marsh); Brother-in-law Larry Matsumura (Kay); Nephews Michael Dahl (Cheree), Matthew Dahl (Janna), Scott Dahl (Michele), Steven Dahl (Jill), Danny Schreffler, Brian Schreffler (Sev), Derrick Faber (Jen); Nieces Shari Hunt (Eric), Julie Albrecht (Franc), Heather Dahl (Gary), Heidi Bashford (Tim), Julie Rainville (Keith), Michele Matsumura (Mike), Leslie Nishikubo (Jon)

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gladys Dahl, and sister, Marlene Schreffler.

There will be a celebration of life for Dan on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Christ's Church of Flagstaff at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to K9s for Warriors https://www.k9s4heroes.org/donations.html or High Country Humane https://highcountryhumane.org/

