Daniel Peterson

Daniel Loren Peterson went to his eternal reward on May 21, 2020 at 11:15 AM at Villa St. Francis in Olathe, Kansas. Dan was born on December 28, 1937 in Concordia, Kansas as the fourth of six children to Lloyd W. and Anna M. Peterson. He graduated from Rockhurst High School and Rockhurst College in Kansas City, Missouri. He obtained his Master's Degree in 1962 at UMKC (University of Missouri in Kansas City.) He then attended Missouri University in Columbia, Missouri where he obtained his Doctorate Degree in Special Education. Dan married Judy Palmquist on December 4, 1964 in Fayette, Missouri. They moved to Ohio after their marriage and relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona in 1971 where he became a Professor of Education at Northern Arizona University until his retirement to Anthem, AZ in 1996.

On November 4,1995 he was ordained as a Permanent Deacon in the Diocese of Phoenix, Arizona where he led the deacon program from 1997 to 2007. He was then installed as the director of the National Association of Deacon Directors. In 2010 he and Judy moved to Olathe, Kansas to be closer to family. He was assigned as a deacon at Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner, Kansas and assisted the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas with their newly formed Diaconate program.