Daniel Bruce Heckethorn was born May 8, 1932 in Flagstaff, Arizona. The son of Verla Croxdale Heckethorn and Francis Heckethorn (both pioneers of Arizona).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dan was a life-long Arizona resident, who raised a large family in Prescott and worked 30 years for Prescott Public Schools. He owned a ranch where he raised livestock as well as race horses that raced at Prescott Downs. He was an outdoorsman who never failed to bring home whatever game he pursued.

Dan was a serious but fun loving man who enjoyed life and never had a bad word for anyone. He was a hard worker, an avid sportsman and a wonderful father to his children and a super husband to his wife Ada Ann (who will miss him forever). He was father of Danny and Sandy Heckethorn, Cody Beebe, Danny Beebe, Linda Beebe, David Heckethorn & Lisa Heckethorn (who all adored him) & his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on March 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at The Heckethorn Ranch located at 2600 Heckethorn Road in Prescott, Arizona.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Heckethorn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.