Daniel Carter

Daniel Eugene Carter, 25 years old, passed away on Thursday, October 27th, 2022, in Phoenix, AZ.

Daniel was born on April 19th, 1997, in Flagstaff, AZ to Dan L. Carter and Norma Carter (Nelson). Daniel was the youngest of Norma's three children. Daniel loved spending time with his wife and adopted daughters, as well as hunting and fishing. Daniel was a devoted father, husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Daniel is survived by wife Ashley Carter and daughters River (7) and Lana (2) of Phoenix, AZ, mother Norma Nelson of Lufkin, TX, sisters Emma Mills of Fort Worth, TX, and Whitney Nelson of Plano, TX, as well as a niece, two nephews, and four sets of grandparents and step-grandparents. Daniel is preceded in death by father Dan L. Carter.

A private celebration of life is scheduled for Friday, November 4th at a family home in Phoenix, AZ, with a memorial to be scheduled at a date to be determined in Lufkin, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mental Health America.