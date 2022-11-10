Dan loved to hunt, fish, cut firewood and waterdog. He lived a good life just the way he wanted and enjoyed. He was definitely ONE OF A KIND! He is survived by his companion and partner of 41 years, Barbara Dunn. 4 children Danny (Gail) Klein of Ohio; Kimberly (Carlo) Stringari of Florida; Dustin (Charlie) Klein of Virginia and Rick (Erin) Klein of New Mexico. 1Brother Tim (Gail) Shira of Arizona; 14 grandchildren and a great number of other children who called him "Pops". Too many friends to mention and will be dearly missed by all. No services are planned as he did not want any.