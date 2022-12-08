Dan Allen Newsom, 66, of Parks, AZ passed away on December 2nd, 2022 from cancer. Born to parents John and Billie Newsom he was raised in Port Hueneme, CA. He moved to Arizona over twenty years ago and was retired from Nestle Purina. He married the love of his life, Val Dockter, in September 2015. Together they had many happy memories raising Samoyed dogs. Survived by his wife, Val Dockter-Newsom of Parks, AZ, his daughter, Amanda Newsom of La Habra, CA, his sister, Linda Amundsen of Big Bear City, CA and life long friends Keith Flower and Danny Daugherty. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2023.
