Cynthia Lynn Hall

Cynthia "Cindy" Lynn Hall passed through the glorious gates of heaven on April 11 at her home in Flagstaff with her husband Glenn, sons Logan and Tyler, and sister-in-law Tama at her side. She was a loving, caring, and devoted wife, mom, grammy, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to many. One of her favorite things to do was to spend time with her family-especially her cherished and adored grandkids Avonley, Baron, Laelle, Vivienne, and Rowyn. She also enjoyed hiking the trails and fishing the lakes and creeks of Arizona especially, Lake Powell, with her husband Glenn. Cindy was a devout Christian woman and was known for planting all the beautiful flowers at her church and home. She was surrounded by family and friends with lots of love and prayers in her final days. Cindy was a Phoenix native but spent her last 22 years in the cool pines of Flagstaff. She will be tremendously missed, always remembered, and FOREVER LOVED. Cindy's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday May 14th at 2pm at Northland Christian Assembly located at 1715 W University Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 (928)-226-1779. In lieu of flowers, the family would gratefully request you to donate for lymphoma research at www.lymphoma.org.