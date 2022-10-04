 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cynthia June Nelson

Cynthia June Nelson, 76, of Phoenix, AZ passed away September 22, 2022. Cindy was born on August 6, 1946 in Phoenix to James Kenneth and Gloria (Liden) Wright.

Cindy is survived by her husband Gerald L. Nelson; her children Criquett Englerth, Kenneth Brott, Gerald V. Nelson, and Sherry Abbate. She was predeceased by her son, Mark Nelson. She is also survived by her grandchildren Julia Hamrick, Sydney Brott, Adam Alvarado, Kristina Airola, Brooke Johnson, Matt Nelson, Jordan Paul, Kennedy Nelson, Jack Nelson, Lauren Flynn, and Jewel Abbate; her great grandchildren Maggie Airola, Brandi Airola, and Levi Paul; as well as her sisters Linda Fink and Shelly Reichenback.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 1:00pm at Phoenix Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd., Phoenix, AZ, followed by the Funeral Service at 1:30pm. The Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 3oth at Citizen Cemetery, 1300 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff, AZ.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.phoenixmemorialmortuary.com for the Nelson family.

