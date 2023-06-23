Curt Craig

Curt Craig passed at home on June 13, 2023, of a brain tumor.

Born in Bloomfield, Iowa Aug 1, 1953, to Hershel and LaVonne, Curt lived in Bad Tolz, Germany 1959-1965, where he learned to ski, then Tucson and was a 1971 graduate of Catalina High School, immediately escaping to NAU for the mountains. Graduation with an education degree came in 1993 after filling years with backpacking in Mexico, driving a gas truck in San Diego, working ski resorts at Mt. Holly Utah, Lake Tahoe, and Telluride, returning to Arizona as a Blue Ridge Hot Shot, driving a log truck, and timber frame builder. After retirement Curt started teaching at NAU teaching other teachers the methods of science. He married Lisa Ruiz and had Cara in 1984. As a teacher, Curt first taught middle school in Oregon, returned to teach on the Navajo Nation in the late 1990's where he met and married Shelly (Michele) Kelly in 2000. Together they had Loris and Quinn. Surviving relatives include his children, son-in-law Casey Goff, grandchildren Connor and Cambri, sister Cathy Crockett, brother-in-law Dave, nephews and their families, loving stepmother Betty Craig, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

His positive zest for life and nature brought him to skiing, hiking and informed his devotion as a middle school STEM teacher. He inspired countless students and student teachers before retiring from FUSD in 2019. He was also a radio host for KNAU. Curt will be forever cherished for his smile and sparkling eyes, and the true excitement with which he greeted everyone. With his genuine curiosity about others, he knew no strangers. Curt's remarkable athleticism, physical strength, and of course his frenetic dancing made him legendary. He is admired for his loving devotion to his children, wife, family, friends, and neighbors.

Celebration for Curt will be held at the Elks Lodge on Sunday June 25, 2:00-6:00 pm. AZ Tax credit donations may be made to friendsofcampcolton.org.