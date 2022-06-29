Dr. Craydon Dean McDonald, 75, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on Good Friday, April 15, 2022 from cardiopulmonary complications during a routine medical procedure.

Craydon was born December 22, 1946 in Denver Colorado to Donald and Irene McDonald and grew up an only child. His younger years were spent in the town of Syracuse, Kansas. He possessed a lifelong love for education and pursued it with abandon. He obtained a bachelor's degree from Parson's School of Design in New York City before returning to school to become a minister—first obtaining his Master's of Divinity (cum laude) at St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City and then his Doctorate of Ministry from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C. where he specialized in Pastoral Counseling. Several years later, his natural calling for helping others through therapy realized, he returned to university a final time to pursue a Doctorate in Psychology from Boston University.

Craydon went on to become a practicing psychotherapist and continued to maintain close relationships with local ministers in an effort to provide pastoral counseling. He dedicated over 42 years to easing the suffering and improving the lives of others. His ministry, practice, and family moved through Kansas, Cheswold, DE; Washington, D.C.; Worcester, MA; Lake Geneva, WI; Flagstaff, AZ; and Phoenix, AZ over the years. He made a point to pass his learning to others and served as a Diplomat and Examiner for the American Board of Professional Psychology and a Professor of Psychology for Northern Arizona University. Student reviews regularly touted his course as the “best they had ever taken.”

In his spare time, he loved being outdoors (particularly in the mountains), cooking (especially steak), playing the piano and singing, spending time with his family, and driving high performance cars. He was thoughtful, passionate, and dedicated towards his goals. If he had one overarching guiding principle in life it would be “self-actualization”. He will be remembered by those who knew him as a father figure and friend for his abundant wisdom and unconditional love.

Craydon is survived by his wife Marcy Yoshika McDonald, his young daughter Skye Sora, his four adult children: Ian, Brendan, Tavis and Morgynne, and six grandchildren.

Craydon was cremated and will be memorialized on June 25, 2022 at 10:00AM at Paradise Valley United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to National Public Radio (NPR) at https:/www.npr.org/support.