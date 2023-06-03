Clifford L. (SKIP) Miller

Clifford L. (SKIP) Miller passed away peacefully January ,5 2023 in Phoenix AZ with his son Stoney by his side.

Skip was born June 1, 1935 in Ocheyedan, IA to Wayne Owen and Elsie Ida Miller. He served in the US Army from 1953-1956 and moved to Flagstaff in 1960 where he started Skip's University Painting and Drywall and later formed S.M. Painting with his son Stoney in 1989. He loved law enforcement and served as Liaison Captain for the Flagstaff Police Department Reserves from 1972-1986.

His favorite activities were boating at Lake Powell, hunting with his family and friends, then after moving to Mexico sharing his love of Christ with anyone he knew through Facebook. Skip and Kathy moved to Rocky Point Mexico in 2006, due to Skip's health reasons but maintained ties to Flagstaff.

Skip is survived by his wife and loving partner Kathy Redmond, sons Stoney (Joleen) Miller, Cody (Tiffany) Miller and many grand children, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews that love him so very much. Skip had 4 siblings sisters Marcine (John) Moulder, Florence (Vernon) Kraft, Ramona (Donald) Mead and brother Duane O. Miller. Skip is preceded in death by his parents, sisters and brother, son Wayne O. Miller, daughters Melody, Robin and Patty.

Celebration of Skip's life will be June 17th at 10:30AM at Flagstaff bible Church 520 N. Switzer Canyon Drive.