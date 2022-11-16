It is with deep sorrow that Jeny Lyn of Bellemont AZ announces the death of her beloved mother, Claudia Deprez. In addition to her daughter, Jeny, Claudia is survived by her husband, John Vogeley and son, Scott Addlesberger, both of West Palm Beach, FL, and grandson, Cody Bills, also of Bellemont AZ. Claudia died at Jeny's home surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of Claudia's life will be held in Florida at a future date. Jeny requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
