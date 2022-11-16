 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Claudia Deprez

  • 0
Claudia Deprez

It is with deep sorrow that Jeny Lyn of Bellemont AZ announces the death of her beloved mother, Claudia Deprez. In addition to her daughter, Jeny, Claudia is survived by her husband, John Vogeley and son, Scott Addlesberger, both of West Palm Beach, FL, and grandson, Cody Bills, also of Bellemont AZ. Claudia died at Jeny's home surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of Claudia's life will be held in Florida at a future date. Jeny requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Winterize your car with these tips before the snowy season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)