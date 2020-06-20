Cindy Sliva

Cindy died peacefully on June 13, 2020 at her home in Flagstaff, Arizona after exceptional complications with multiple sclerosis. All through the toughest moments in life, Cindy always found a smile and her positivity and uplifting spirit carried through her life and into the lives of her family and friends. She will be missed dearly. Cindy was born to Rose and Tess Hanson on April 20, 1958 in Liberia, Africa, where her father was a mining engineer, and resided briefly in Staten Island, New York before moving to Tucson, Arizona at the age of four. She graduated high school there in 1976. Cindy then graduated from Northern Arizona University in 1980 (BA), and from Georgia State in 1984(MBA). For the last 28 years she's lived in Flagstaff, Arizona with her family. Cindy is survived by her husband John Sliva of Flagstaff, daughter Clotilde "Cloe" Sliva of Flagstaff, Samuel Raymond of Oakland, California, daughter Alexa Hamner (Spouse-Mike) of Prescott Valley, Arizona, and son Ivan Sliva(Laurie) of Chandler, Arizona, and siblings Jim Hanson(Jason) of Berkely, California, and Kathy Hanson(Steven Geishiker) of Los Altos, California. Cindy was preceeded in death by her mother and father , Rose and Tess Hanson. No services are planned and in lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society Arizona Chapter in her memory