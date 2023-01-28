Christopher Harrison

Christopher E. Harrison, entered the gates of Heaven on January 21, 2023 in Flagstaff, AZ surrounded by his family. Chris was born on July 19, 1984, and is the youngest of three children to Jennifer L. Shelton and the late John B. Harrison Jr.

Chris loved the outdoors, camping, swimming and hiking. He loved playing his guitar downtown, always entertaining everyone. He was definitely the life of the party, always making everyone laugh. His love for people was deep, always willing to help in any way possible.

He is survived by his mother Jennifer L. Shelton, brother, Freeman Harrison, sister, Athena Cordova, and half-sister, Melissa Shelton. He is proceeded in death by his Father, John B. Harrison Jr., grandparents, John B. Harrison Sr, & Hope Harrison, and grandmother who raised him, Alice Largo.

Memorial service for Chris will be held on Saturday February 4, 2023 at 10 AM at Norvel Owen’s Mortuary in Flagstaff, AZ. Potluck reception to follow at The American Legion from 12-3 PM. Monetary donations are very much appreciated and can be sent through Zelle @: Athena Harrison (928) 522-3758 or directly to Norvel Owen’s Mortuary at (928) 774-2211.