Christina C. Casaus, 56, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her Anthem family home with her loving family by her side.

Christina was born in the fall of 1966 in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Elias and Celestina Contreras. Christina was born with a passion for beauty and creation, she grew up to become an exceptional hair stylist and makeup artist. In 1985 Christina began her work at Flagstaff salon Creative Dimension's, which is where she met her husband Roland. Christina and Roland worked together for many years building their loving relationship and passion for the beauty industry. In 1997 Roland and Christina married in Las Vegas, Nevada. Roland eventually sold the salon, bought a home, and in June of 1999 the couple welcomed their first child, Cameron. That same year Christina left the beauty industry to fulfill her dreams of being a mother. Christina needed a new change of scenery, and in the summer of 2005 the family moved to Anthem, Arizona. Roland built a new clientele and Christina continued to be the dedicated mother she always wanted to be. Christina's greatest treasure in her life was her son Cameron, her hope and success was creating the best possible childhood for him. Christina's family lived in Anthem for 17 joyful years together.

Christina was a loving soul, she was a woman who lived not just for her own family, but her extended family as well. Her passion for creativity and beauty was unrivaled; she lived to help others achieve their best looks. A shining moment in Christina's career was her Hair and Makeup work on the numerous television productions that would come through Flagstaff. If Christina wasn't out on adventures with her son, she could be found shopping, gardening, sharing her generosity, movie going, and hosting game nights. Christina loved to travel with her family, some of her fondest memories were made on trips to Disneyland, Las Vegas, Washington D.C., and New York City. Christina had a generous heart and opened up her home to all members of her family. Christina absolutely loved holidays, she made it her mission to make the holidays special to all. Christina's charm, wit, and gentle smile will never be forgotten, the imprint she left on our hearts will live on forever.

Christina was preceded in death by her Father Elias and Daughter Hanna. She is survived by her husband Roland, son Cameron, mother Celestina, brother William, sisters Mary Ellen, Rose Ann, and Evelyn. Christina is also survived by 6 nieces and 6 nephews, as well as numerous loving cousins. Christina's services will be held at 10am Friday, December 9th at the San Francisco de Asis Catholic Parish. A reception will be held after her internment. Christina was the light of her family, and her love will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christina's Memorial fund everloved.com/life-of/christina-casaus/