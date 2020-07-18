Chris Kirkendall
Chris Kirkendall, a environmental engineer and cofounder of Isaac's Ant Foundation, died July 8th at 57. His wife, Charlotte Bynar, said the cause was Mantel Cell Lymphoma.

Mr. Kirkendall worked on freshwater restoration projects for Snohomish County in the Seattle area for decades before he moved to Flagstaff where he worked as the Stormwater Manager for the City of Flagstaff.

In 1993, Mr. Kirkendall graduated from Seattle University with his degree in Environmental Engineering then went on to obtain his masters in the same field from Iowa State University.

Mr. Kirkendall was an avid downhill skier and mountain bike rider.

Mr. Kirkendall and Bynar were married at their home in Flagstaff, AZ in 2015. Bynar's son, Isaac Calley and Mr. Kirkendall became fast friends and enjoyed traveling together. Isaac Calley, 16, died after having a seizure. Bynar and Mr. Kirkendall founded Isaac's Ant Foundation in his memory.

Chris Knorr Kirkendall was born in Idaho Falls, ID on Dec. 15, 1962. He is survived by Bynar.

At Mr. Kirkendall's request, his wife will scatter some of his ashes on three of his favorite skiing locations.

