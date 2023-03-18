Charlotte was born in Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix Arizona on February 11, 1931 and was adopted 10 days later by Orrin and Jesse Webber. She was raised in Flagstaff, attending grade school at what is now NAU. Charlotte graduated from Flagstaff High School and went on to the University of Arizona where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. Charlotte graduated in May of 1953 with a degree in Microbiology, and that June, she married the love of her life, Elmer “Hub” Hubbard. Both she and Hub enjoyed the outdoors, skiing at the Snowbowl, Lake Powell, picnics on the Peaks and giving back to the community. Charlotte especially loved fish and was a great hunter, too! Charlotte was Past President of the Flagstaff Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, served as chairperson for the Turquoise Ball for several years, served several terms on the Board of Adjustments and Appeals, and continued volunteering when she and Hub retired to Tucson to be closer to their grandchildren and “get out of the cold”.