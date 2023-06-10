Charlotte E. Chapman

On June 1, 2023, a best friend to many people, a lover of animals, Charlotte Chapman (Charli) went to heaven from her home at the age of 81.

Growing up on a farm in Kansas, she always retained the tough farm gal personality, and no task was too hard. She married a serviceman, Frank Chapman, and is survived by her two daughters Cheri and Cindy Chapman, and grandchildren. Also, of note survived by her niece Teresa Dodge and nephew Darrell Hills.

On her own she moved to Flagstaff and assisted in opening our first Flagstaff Wal-Mart store. She always helped people with love, care, and a smile for about 30 years, till her retirement. During this time, she led an adventurous life camping, enjoying baseball, a birthday crew, and spending time with her furry friends.

Charlotte's Arizona friends became her family and shared her days and took special care of her in her last years. They were truly Angels on Earth and the best of friends. May God Bless them Always!

On June 21, 2023, we will be gathering for a Celebration of Life at The Aspen Room 2223 E. 7th Ave., Flagstaff from 6pm to 8pm.