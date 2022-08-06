Charlie Ray Glaspie of Flagstaff passed away on July 31st, 2022 in Macomb, Oklahoma. Charlie was born on July 8, 1932 to Charlie and Frances Glaspie in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Charlie married Martha Whalen on 12/19/1953, and together they raised their 4 children. They enjoyed living in many towns in Arizona; Williams, Page, Fredonia, and mostly at Winona in Flagstaff.

Charlie retired from the US Forest Service, and then enjoyed his retirement working with his pet store in Page, and also then working with Norvel Owens at the mortuary in Flagstaff. Charlie loved all, and was loved by all. He didn't know a stranger and treated everyone he met like family. Charlie loved his family and enjoyed traveling with Martha through the state to enjoy his children and his multiple grandchildren's activities.

Charlie is survived by his sons, Ernie Glaspie of Flagstaff, Kenny (Lynnie) Glaspie of Oklahoma, Ronnie (Kathy) Glaspie of Safford, and daughter Beth (Mike) Talbot of Young and sister Ruby (Don) Kelsey of Flagstaff. Charlie is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 24 great-great grandchildren, and 25 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 7th from 4-6pm at Norvel Owens Mortuary in Flagstaff. There will also be visitation Monday August 8th from 9-9:30am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2401 E. Linda Vista Dr. in Flagstaff, followed by the funeral service at 10:00am. Interment will conclude services in the family plot at Citizens Cemetery next to Martha. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com