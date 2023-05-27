Charles Robert "Bob" Clubbs
Charles Robert "Bob" Clubbs, 89, died at his residence at Cottonwood Village on May 19, 2023.
He was born in Kokomo, Indiana on April 25, 1934. When he was nine he moved to Winslow, Arizona. He graduated from Winslow High School and Northern Arizona University.
Bob worked in several capacities- for the forest service in Arizona, for the Santa Fe railroad in Topeka, Kansas and Clovis, New Mexico, and as a teacher, audio visual director, business manager, and assistant superintendent for the Winslow School District. It was there that he met and married Loraine Douglass on January 3, 1957. They had two daughters, Nancy and Barbara. Bob enjoyed camping and hunting, but fishing was his true passion-whether it was fly fishing in the creeks of the canyons of the Mogollon Rim, lake fishing at Roosevelt, river fishing at Lee's Ferry, or ocean fishing in California and Mexico. After nearly 60 years of marriage, Loraine passed away in 2017.
Bob is survived by his sister, Mary Kay Mahoney, of Barstow, CA, his two daughters, Nancy Clubbs and Barbara Clubbs Zsorey (Jay), both of Chandler, AZ and his two granddaughters, Megan Zsorey of Washington, DC, and Tattum Zsorey of San Francisco, CA. No services are planned.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.