Bob worked in several capacities- for the forest service in Arizona, for the Santa Fe railroad in Topeka, Kansas and Clovis, New Mexico, and as a teacher, audio visual director, business manager, and assistant superintendent for the Winslow School District. It was there that he met and married Loraine Douglass on January 3, 1957. They had two daughters, Nancy and Barbara. Bob enjoyed camping and hunting, but fishing was his true passion-whether it was fly fishing in the creeks of the canyons of the Mogollon Rim, lake fishing at Roosevelt, river fishing at Lee's Ferry, or ocean fishing in California and Mexico. After nearly 60 years of marriage, Loraine passed away in 2017.