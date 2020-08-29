Charles Blundell

Charles Leroy Blundell passed away August 16, 2020 in San Tan Valley, Arizona due to complications with heart failure. He was 81 years old. Services will be held at Lakeshore Mortuary in Mesa, AZ, August 25, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am. The precession will follow with escort to National Memorial Cemetery, Cave Creek, AZ where he will be buried with honors. Charles was preceded in death in 2015 by Maverine Blundell, his loving wife of 51 years. Surviving children are Preston Keith Tew, wife Diane Tew, David Eugene Tew, wife Caryn Tew, Anthony Glenn Tew, wife Cheryle Tew and Stephen Dwayne Tew, wife Cindy Tew. Charles is blessed with 13 Grandchildren, 23 Great-Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren. Charles retired as Master Gunny Sergeant for the Marines after 20 years of service. He also retired as Sergeant of the AZ Department of Public Safety in 2004, after 27 years of service. He was a very kind, loving, dedicated and respected husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and Military brother. The funeral service only, can be streamed live on Facebook. You have to have a Facebook account. Go to your account and enter the website of Lakeshore Mortuary Funeral and Cremation and you can view the funeral service. Charles "Charlie" was a one of a kind man that will be missed and loved forever. He can now find peace with his wife. Until we see you again Papa, we love you!!